Sentencing proceedings of an attorney convicted of raping his wife under way

CAPE TOWN - An East London attorney has been convicted for assaulting and raping his wife.

The 49-year-old man was convicted this week and sentencing proceedings are under way in the Makhanda High Court on Wednesday.

Judge Judith Roberson had rejected the attorney's defence that he had lacked criminal capacity, because of alcohol abuse and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

In February 2011, the lawyer's pregnant wife discovered messages from another woman on his mobile phone.

She confronted him and a physical fight ensued at their home in East London, resulting in the woman sustaining multiple injuries.

The National Prosecuting Authority said a year later, the couple celebrated Valentine's Day at a guest lodged in East London.

The NPA said the attorney had spent the night drinking and later assaulted his wife, before he raped her.

Seven years later in May 2019, the couple attended a function together where he consumed alcohol. When they arrived home, he hit her and sexually abused her.

The wife reported the matter to her mother the following day and a few days later her spouse was arrested.