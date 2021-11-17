Sasria details problems it faced in dealing with claims from July riots

Sasria said that it had to bulk up its internal capacity and also increase the mandate of agents in order to process claims in the wake of the devastating looting spree that rocked the country four months ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Special Risks Insurance Association (Sasria) said that it had faced problems in addressing claims from the July anarchy in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng but it had assured clients that it was committed to ensuring that they returned to business.

It listed insufficient internal capacity to manage large losses, overstretched loss adjusters, clients struggling with the formulation of claims and fraud as some hurdles that it had encountered.

"We started getting claims we and realised that 20 people in the claims department will not be enough to deal with those claims, and we started employing people and also we started working together with the insurance companies, giving them the mandate. These are massive claims, and there aren't many people around who can handle an R20 million claim," said director, Cedric Masondo.

Sasria said that it had received just over 14,000 claims emanating from the July violence valued at R32 billion.

Of those, R12.6 billion had been paid by Monday.