Sascoc saddened, shocked by passing of ex-CEO Tubby Reddy

JOHANNESBURG - South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has expressed its sadness and shock at the news of the passing of its former CEO Tubby Reddy.

Reddy died on Wednesday at the age of 62.

A sometimes-controversial figure in the halls and boardrooms of Sascoc, Reddy was dismissed from the organisation in 2018 following a lengthy case that included charges of corruption and sexual harassment.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Sascoc CEO Ravi Govender paid tribute to Reddy and expressed his condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

“He was appointed to the position of Sascoc CEO in February 2009 and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

In 2018, Reddy was fired as Sascoc CEO after being found guilty on 15 disciplinary charges, including sexual harassment, nepotism, corruption and financial misappropriation.

He came under investigation after sending lewd images and messages to female staff.

He denied any wrongdoing, however, claiming he had been unfairly fired along with two other senior employees.