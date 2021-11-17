Safa: We can prove that Bafana, Ghana match was manipulated

Safa lodged an official complaint after the Black Stars won the match through a controversial penalty which enabled them to reach the African World Cup play-offs and denied South Africa chance to qualify.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (Safa) has on Wednesday given an update on their appeal around the referee’s performance during their crucial 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ghana, which Bafana Bafana lost 1-0.

Safa lodged an official complaint after the Black Stars won the match through a controversial penalty that enabled them to reach the African World Cup play-offs and denied South Africa the chance to qualify.

The football world governing body, Fifa, on Tuesday announced they are now investigating the matter.

Retired referee Ace Ngcobo is working with Safa on their appeal and explained what they've found.

“What we are focusing on is manipulation of the course of the match, which impacts on the result of the match, either by an act or omission and that is what we have been able to prove and that should suffice for Fifa to make a finding on this matter without requiring any additional material.”

Safa president Danny Jordaan added that they would not be using their relationship with current CAF president Patrice Motsepe to help them deal with the matter.

“If the president was not from South Africa and was from another country, there would have never been a call to ask if we can’t go to the CAF president. We are not going to go to the CAF president, he must not get involved. We are a member of CAF, we are a member of Fifa and we can fight our battles.”

Safa also said they had received information that betting irregularities could be one of the reasons Bafana lost that match.