SA records 273 new COVID infections, 15 more fatalities
Fifteen more people have died in the country after contracting the virus. These fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, take the country's known death toll to 89,504.
JOHANNESBURG - There's been a spike in South Africa's daily COVID-19 casualties.
Over that same timeframe, we also racked up another 273 infections.
On the vaccine front, 24.2 million vaccines have been rolled out so far but many people still need to go back and get their Pfizer jabs.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 926 348 with 273 new cases reported. Today 15 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 89 504 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 820 030 with a recovery rate of 96,4% pic.twitter.com/huCa4iYPMNDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) November 16, 2021