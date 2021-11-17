SA records 273 new COVID infections, 15 more fatalities

Fifteen more people have died in the country after contracting the virus. These fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, take the country's known death toll to 89,504.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a spike in South Africa's daily COVID-19 casualties.

Over that same timeframe, we also racked up another 273 infections.

On the vaccine front, 24.2 million vaccines have been rolled out so far but many people still need to go back and get their Pfizer jabs.