Rassie Erasmus found guilty of misconduct, banned for two months

He had produced a video pointing to what he believed to be 26 errors made by referee Nic Berry.

JOHANNESBURG - South African rugby director Rassie Erasmus has been banned from all forms of rugby for two months.

He had produced a video pointing to what he believed to be 26 errors made by referee Nic Berry.

This was in the first Test between the Springboks and the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town in July. The Boks lost the match 22-17 – with Erasmus then blaming the referee.

An independent committee has found Erasmus guilty of misconduct.

Erasmus and SA Rugby had been cited by World Rugby of bringing the game into disrepute - and the body has now announced its verdict.

He faced six charges for various breaches of World Rugby’s code of conduct and was found guilty on all six.

They included threatening a match official that unless a requested meeting took place, he would publish footage containing clips criticising the match official’s performance.

The other charges include not accepting the authority of the match officials and bringing the game into disrepute. SA Rugby was also fined £20,000 – with a warning about future conduct.

The sanction effectively means Erasmus is suspended from all match day activities until 30 September 2022.

In a responding statement released by SA Rugby on Wednesday night, it said the organisation and Erasmus had noted the decision of World Rugby’s judicial committee.

"Both parties confirmed they will exercise their rights to appeal the verdicts. Neither party will make any further comment until the process is complete," the statement read.

This comes as the Boks prepare to take on England this Saturday.

Erasmus has taken up the position of Water Boy on the side of the field and was shouting instructions once again during the Springboks victory over Scotland last weekend.