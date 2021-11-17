Rand Water hopes to be finished with upgrade project by midday

There were supply worries on Tuesday when some reservoirs in Johannesburg slipped to critically low levels due to high demand.

JOHANNESBURG - After three days, Rand Water hopes to be finished with its 54-hour upgrade project by Wednesday midday.

Technicians are now in the process of checking and assessing the new valves.

Executive manager of Rand Water's Zuikerbosch purification plant, Eddie Singo, explains: "The expectation was that it will be that low probably for the third day, so if it's showing signs for the second and third day so by the time we finish we will still be fine, so we are still comfortable. I think it is managing very well."