Let the taps flow: Rand Water completes maintenance operation on time

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water on Wednesday said it had successfully completed its major maintenance operation on its infrastructure in Vereeniging.

The water utility has finished its refurbishment of its pipelines on schedule after implementing a 54-hour shutdown this week as part of its ongoing augmentation process.

The maintenance work has had a knock-on effect on large parts of Johannesburg, causing low pressure or water cuts.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday evening, Rand Water CEO Sipho Mosai said while it was not an easy task, the shut down also allowed technicians to carry out other maintenance work.

“We have not only successfully completed this major works, but we have also completed other packages, like the different valves we have effected here.”

Mosai said residents could expect water pressure to be restored by Wednesday night to all affected areas.

“We still had water flowing, but some of the consumers had problems with pressure. We are happy to report that the lines have been charged and overnight, leading up to tomorrow, the areas that had a challenge with water pressures will have their pressures restored.”