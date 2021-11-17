PowerBall results: One lucky winner bags R100m. Is it you?
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 16 November 2021:
PowerBall: 8, 9, 36, 42, 50 PB: 4
PowerBall Plus: 29, 32, 33, 45, 47 PB: 15
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 16/11/21 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 16, 2021
#PowerBall: 08, 09, 36, 42, 50#PowerBall: 04#PowerBallPLUS: 29, 32, 33, 45, 47#PowerBall: 15 pic.twitter.com/JYVwBIXlPj
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 16/11/21#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 16, 2021
We have a #PowerBall jackpot winner of R100,000,000! and #PowerBallPLUS jackpot winner of R50,000,000! pic.twitter.com/Rpfh9nm9Tm