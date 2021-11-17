PowerBall results: One lucky winner bags R100m. Is it you?

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 16 November 2021:

PowerBall: 8, 9, 36, 42, 50 PB: 4

PowerBall Plus: 29, 32, 33, 45, 47 PB: 15

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.