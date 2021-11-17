Opposition parties rejected DA proposal for mayors in Joburg, Tshwane - Mashaba

The Democratic Alliance (DA), Action SA, FF Plus, UDM and ACDP have been negotiating possible coalitions that will be needed to form governments in dozens of hung municipalities across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - It seems it’s back to square one for the Democratic Alliance (DA) as ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba on Tuesday confirmed opposition parties’ rejection of the DA’s proposal to have mayors in both Tshwane and Joburg.

Parties drew a line in the sand with the DA over the top post in the Joburg metro.

On Tuesday, the DA said that it still had faith in its coalition talks.

Describing the Monday meeting as robust, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said that they had informed the DA that they would not budge on their demands.

"We made it clear to them that we don't care what your federal executive says. If you want our support, we are happy to support you, then you support us as other parties. We made it clear to the DA, please don't come out with the mentality of being a big party. There is no big party here, none of us has got a majority."

The DA, Action SA, FF Plus, UDM and ACDP have been negotiating possible coalitions that will be needed to form governments in dozens of hung municipalities across the country.

Those include the bulk of the nation’s major metros and the DA conceded that things were not looking good for the party in Joburg.

"If you look at the numbers with the PA now, with the ANC the path to victory as an opposition is being made a lot more difficult. Unfortunately, that is why I would have preferred the talks to continue before we simply just threw the baby out with the bathwater," Da leader John Steenhuisn said.

Thursday marks two weeks since the IEC declared the 2021 local government elections and time is running out for the game of political musical chairs that will determine who runs the nation's metros and municipalities.

