Hung NMB metro council expected to meet for first time to elect new leadership

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay metro council meets for the first time post elections on Wednesday to elect new leadership for the metro.

Nelson Mandela Bay metro is one of the nation's hung metros.

Both the African National Council and the Democratic Alliance have the same number of seats and in order for either of the big parties to form a coalition, they will need support from smaller players.

A coalition would be highly unlikely without the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for both the ANC and the DA.

But as of Tuesday, there were no formal agreements in place, with the DA failing to reach a broad agreement with other political parties and the EFF calling it quits with the ANC.

The ANC's Luyolo Nqakula said that the party’s leadership in the region was in meetings on Tuesday to discuss a strategy but would not comment further.

The DA and the ANC plan to nominate a mayoral candidate, with African Integrity Movement leader Khusta Jack also expected to be nominated as a compromise candidate.

This metro will be the first of the hung metros to form but still to come are the key metros of Tshwane and Johannesburg in Gauteng.