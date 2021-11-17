Mosenogi struggles to name official who insisted on Life Esidimeni transferals

Levy Mosenogi has this week been testifying at the official hearing into the deaths of over 140 mentally ill patients after they were moved to ill-equipped NGOs in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - The man appointed to lead the Life Esidimeni relocation project has continued to be grilled in the High Court in Pretoria about his role in the tragedy.

The formal inquest is investigating whether anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths.

Mosenogi has been testifying at the Life Esidimeni hearings for a third day where he's been under cross-examination.

He's been grilled about why the department didn’t heed concerns raised by clinicians, and other organisations including the families of the patients about the marathon project.

Advocate Harry van Bergen who's representing former Life Esidimeni managing director and nursing manager asked Mosenogi, who was so determined to forge ahead with the project regardless of concerns raised: “Who was the person who was so insistent that despite all these warnings and concerns, the project should be proceeded with?”

He responded: “Am I allowed not to answer this one?”

While Mosenogi struggled to answer the question, he told the court it was then Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu who was responsible.