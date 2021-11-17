Mayfair school pupils receive counselling after witnessing alleged kidnapping

The police are not commenting on kidnapping cases, but the Gauteng Department of Education has on Wednesday confirmed that law enforcement officers are investigating the case.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Department of Education said children at the E.P. Baumann Primary School in Mayfair, Johannesburg, will now receive trauma counselling after witnessing an alleged kidnapping of a grade 5 pupil.

It’s alleged an 11-year-old girl was abducted by three armed men while waiting for her turn to go through the COVID-19 screening at the school gate.

The department's Steve Mabona said: “We have professionals at the school conducting counselling and they will observe for the entire week because there are those that witnessed the ordeal. We just want to call upon anyone who might have seen something to get in touch with the police.”