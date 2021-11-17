Malema defends EFF's demand for 'Die Stem' to be removed from national anthem

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has defended his party's push to have a portion of the apartheid national anthem removed from the current anthem, insisting that it was not about the language but rather the history.

Malema has given an update on the EFF’s coalition talks where the party has presented non-negotiable cardinal pillars.

So far, the EFF has reached sufficient consensus with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) to collaborate in many hung municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

The EFF has served every party it has engaged with, with a list of its conditions before it will enter into a coalition government.

With the African National Congress (ANC), it wants a state bank to be created, the reserve bank to be nationalised and for "Die Stem" to be removed from the national anthem and all this has to happen within 12 months.

Party leader Julius Malema said that this was not an attempt to exclude Afrikaans.

"We're not saying remove Afrikaans, we're saying remove 'Die Stem'. We can get people to compose an Afrikaans version, a nice, new Afrikaans melody," Malema explained.

But none of this is likely to come to fruition as the EFF's talks with the ANC have collapsed and the red berets maintain there'll be no resumption.

Despite ActionSA saying it will be able to agree with the EFF who say they are still at the bargaining table to talk to leader, Herman Mashaba.

