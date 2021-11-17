Key officers set to testify in Brendin Horner murder trial

The men accused of killing 21-year-old farm manager, Brendin Horner, will return to the Bethlehem High Court on Wednesday morning when their trial resumes.

JOHANNESBURG - The men accused of killing 21-year-old farm manager, Brendin Horner, will return to the Bethlehem High Court on Wednesday morning when their trial resumes.

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba are accused of strangling Horner last October and tying his body to the base of a fence post just meters away from the home he shared with his girlfriend in Paul Roux.

They’ve been standing trial this week with key witnesses having been cross-examined.

Both Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba are out on bail and living in Paul Roux.

READ: Brendin Horner murder case postponed again due to ‘outstanding issues’

Many of the witnesses who are expected to testify against the pair also live in that same community.

So far, the court has heard testimony from witnesses including Boy Khambule, who claimed to have seen the men on the morning after Horner’s murder in bloody clothes.

The court has also heard from Motlhokoa Motleke, who said that he heard the men brag about the murder at a local tavern the day after.

Today, two of the key officers leading this case will testify.

These men were also at the forefront of searching Matlaletsa and Mahlamba’s homes where they found bloody clothes in a freezer.

But their task may be a difficult one as the DNA on the bloodstained clothes did not match Brendin Horner’s.

As a result, Mahlamba was granted bail.