Kaya FM terminates Unathi Nkayi's contract over 'breakdown of trust'

JOHANNESBURG - Kaya 959 has announced the termination of Unathi Nkayi's contract with immediate effect on Wednesday.

Nkayi joined the station last year and hosted the station’s midday show from 12pm to 3pm.

She has been working in radio for more than a decade then took three years off after leaving Metro FM in 2017. She then joined Kaya 959 in 2020, taking over from Bridget Masinga.

In its statement, the station said: "Ms Nkayi’s contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents had occurred, which resulted in the breakdown of the trust relationship between the two parties. The business can further confirm that due process was followed and the decision was therefore made to part ways with Ms Nkayi.

"The station would prefer not to be drawn into a debate around the details of what transpired in the interest of both parties. Safe to state that Ms Nkayi’s version of events have been carefully considered and unfortunately found wanting."

The station said a replacement presenter would be announced in due course.