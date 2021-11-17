Ithuba looking for two lucky winners of R100m & R50m PowerBall draws

National Lotto carrier Ithuba is searching for the winners of Tuesday, 16 November's R100 million PowerBall and R50 million Powerball Plus draws.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal are home to two of the newest multi-millionaires in South Africa.

The R100 million winner played by a manual selection with a wager of R7.50, the ticket was purchased in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal.

The R50 million winner won with a ticket purchased in Groblersdal, Limpopo, playing the quick-pick selection, with a wager of R45.

The winning numbers for PowerBall are: 08, 09, 36, 42, 50 and bonus PowerBall 04.

For PowerBall Plus, the numbers are: 29, 32, 33, 45, 47 and bonus PowerBall 15.

“We would like to urge all players to check their tickets to see if they are any one of the two multi-millionaires and to get in touch with Ithuba and visit one of our eight offices in the country as soon as possible to claim their winnings. Once again, we are changing the lives of ordinary people in South Africa through life-changing jackpots and our exciting game portfolio. Ithuba takes winners from ordinary, into being extraordinary. We look forward to meeting our two winners, Congratulations,” said Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba.