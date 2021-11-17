IEC: No change to City of Cape Town seat allocation after vote recounts

There were two objections from political parties about 'missing votes'.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Western Cape said that there had been no change in the City of Cape Town's seat allocation following a vote recount in parts of the city.

The Cape Independence Party lodged complaints with the IEC and votes in 12 of the voting districts had to be recounted.

A Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor raised objections as well and recounting took place in two districts.

Provincial electoral officer Michael Hendrickse: "The recount did not result in changes to the seat calculation in the City of Cape Town."

The basis of the Cape Independence Party's objection was that there was allegedly widespread confusion in correlating the abbreviated name of the Cape Independence Party namely 'CAPEXIT' as it appeared on the ballot papers in the metro, with the name 'Cape Independence Party' as was reflected on the result slips.

The allegation asserts that a number of votes cast in favour of the Cape Independence Party were not allocated to the Cape Independence Party.