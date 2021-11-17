Gunter set to return for Springbok Women against England U20s

The 23-year-old was all smiles in Wales earlier this week, where the team trained at Cardiff University for Sunday's friendly against England Under-20s in London.

CAPE TOWN - Springbok Women’s player Micke Gunter is back in the green and gold after suffering an injury during her debut against Kenya in August.

Gunter picked up a knee injury in the opening two minutes of the game held in Stellenbosch. She had to leave the field and was replaced, but she managed to make the squad heading to Europe in the nick of time as her recovery went well.

The 23-year-old was all smiles in Wales earlier this week, where the team trained at Cardiff University for Sunday's friendly against England Under-20s in London.

On her injury leading up to the tour, Gunter said: "It was touch and go for me to be ready for the tour, so I worked hard and was fortunate enough to get the nod to make the tour, something I am very happy about. It will be great to be out there again with the team."

Due to this weekend’s game being a friendly match, Springbok coach Stanley Raubenheimer has indicated that the players who have not had starts or have not been used much will get a chance against the up and coming England side. This means Gunter's return to the field is almost certain.



"We have worked hard to assist the test squad for France and Wales and will now get a run, so it is a great feeling. We are expecting a proper effort from the England Under-20s as they are all pushing hard for a place in future England teams and even professional contracts with Premiership clubs, so they will be coming hard at us," said Gunter.

The South Africans will also have a taste of how the world’s best women’s rugby team does things, when they train alongside England – the number 1 ranked team in the world – for two sessions this week.

A prospect that Gunter is looking forward to: "They obviously have some of the best players in the world, but it will also be interesting and helpful to see and witness how they approach the game and certain aspects of play. It will be a good learning curve for us, and we cannot wait to experience that."

This is the Bok Women’s second last game on tour; next weekend they will be at Twickenham for a historic match against the Barbarian Women.