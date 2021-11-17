Foundation wants Sars to appeal ruling granting access to Zuma’s tax records

On Tuesday, the Pretoria High Court ruled that investigative journalism unit Amabhungane and business magazine 'Financial Mail' be allowed to see Zuma's tax history for the years between 2010 and 2018.

CAPE TOWN - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has labelled a court ruling granting access to the tax records of the former president as bizarre.

The media houses lodged an application in the High Court in November 2019 to access the records.

But the Jacob Zuma Foundation's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said they were surprised by the court's ruling.

Manyi has called on Sars to lodge an appeal: “We are saying as an organisation that we hope that Sars is going to appeal this judgment and as things stand now with the foundation, the lawyers are looking into the matter with the view of appealing.”