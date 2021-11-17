Former Sascoc CEO Tubby Reddy passes away aged 62

Details surrounding his passing are unclear at this stage.

JOHANNESBURG - Former CEO of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) Tubby Reddy has passed away aged 62.



Sascoc CEO Ravi Govender confirmed this to Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

Govender said that Sascoc would give more details in a statement later on today.

"We received the news of the unfortunate passing away of Mr Tubby Reddy. It came as a shock and was really unexpected. We don't have further details around what led to his unfortunate and untimely demise," Govender said.

Reddy was sacked as CEO of Sascoc in 2018 because of sexual harassment charges brought forward by Sascoc employee Desiree Vardhan. Reddy, though, denied these claims and told EWN Sport at the time that his dismissal was an orchestrated campaign.

Two other Sascoc employees were also dismissed alongside Reddy after an intensive inquiry led by independent senior advocate Anton Myburgh, which found him guilty of several financial irregularities and maladministration.