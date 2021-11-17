Drama hits first NMB council sitting as election of officials postponed

New and returning councillors were meant to be sworn in on Wednesday and a new mayor, along with other municipal leaders, were also to be elected.

CAPE TOWN - As expected, there was a bit of drama at the first council sitting of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

But the gathering had to be postponed to next week.

Wednesday’s council meeting was delayed after Cooperative Governance MEC Xolile Nqatha wrote a letter to acting municipal manager Anele Qaba questioning whether he was allowed under law to preside over proceedings.

In his letter, Nqatha said that Qaba’s contract ended on 7 October and that he'd been the acting municipal manager, which had been extended without a council resolution.

But UDM councillor-elect Luxolo Namatte called for the meeting to go ahead.

“The UDM wants this meeting to proceed. And Cogta is here by the way. If you feel that you want to step aside you can step aside, but Cogta must continue to business of the day,” Namatte said.

Qaba postponed the process to next week to resolve the matter: “The meeting will be held on Monday at 10, starting with the swearing-in of councillors, followed by the election of the Speaker and so on. I’ve indicated that we will work together closely with Cogta to ensure that everything is above board.”

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro council sittings have become notorious for descending into chaos.