DA takes legal action forcing uMngeni municipal manager to call council meeting

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has filed court papers to compel uMngeni Local Municipality's acting manager Sandile Buthelezi to call a first council meeting.

This comes after the DA's inauguration saw disruptions as suspended municipal manager Thembeka Cebane wanted to preside. The party then staged a walkout.

DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers also blames the African National Congress for last week's disruption.

"And they're trying everything in their power to stop the process o f appointing a DA speaker, a DA mayor and deputy mayor."