Creecy reiterates SA’s commitment to slashing greenhouse gas emissions

CAPE TOWN - Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy has on Wednesday reiterated the country's commitment to cut back on greenhouse gas emissions.

This follows the country's participation in the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow earlier in November.

Nearly 200 countries have agreed to work towards limiting the aggregated global temperature increase to 1.5 °C.

Creecy said countries would align their National Determined Contributions to the objective agreed to at COP26.

She said South Africa had identified vulnerable sectors of the economy: “Transport, mining, manufacturing, agriculture, tourism sectors.”

Creecy said they were researching low-emissions development pathways for these sectors.

“Part of our responsibility of the climate condition is to bring together the private sector, organised labour, government and civil society to research these low emissions development pathways.”

A financial team involving Treasury, will be set up to unpack what exactly the R131 billion international partnership entails, that sets out to kickstart South Africa's transition efforts over the next three to five years.