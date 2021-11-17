Coalition talks to form Knysna govt set to continue into Thursday

The DA has eight seats in council, while the ANC has seven, but the ANC does have a national agreement with the Patriotic Alliance that has two seats. The EFF has one seat, along with the Knysna Independent Movement and a party called Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners.

CAPE TOWN - Finding a coalition government in Knysna is proving very challenging.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has eight seats in council, while the African National Congress (ANC) has seven, but the ANC does have a national agreement with the Patriotic Alliance that has two seats.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has one seat, along with former mayor Mark Willemse's Knysna Independent Movement and a party called Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners.

The DA lost control of the Knysna council in 2018 when Mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies was voted out in a motion of no confidence.

Former DA member Mark Willemse voted with that ANC motion and later assumed the mayorship.

Now, as an independent, he may again hold the keys to the mayor's office.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said that coalition talks would continue on Thursday.

"Knysna this week resulted in a tie between the councils so that will reoccur again on Thursday, and we hope to be able to form an opposition block to be able to bring good governance and accountability to Knysna," Steenhuisen said.

The DA has managed to form a coalition in the Cederberg Municipality with the Freedom Front Plus and Cederberg Eerste, which will get the mayorship as it received the most votes.

WATCH: DA's Steenhuisen: Metro coalition talks proving to be a challenge