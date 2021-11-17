Case against mom accused of selling child's naked pics on dark web postponed

She's made her fourth appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a Bonteheuwel mother accused of selling naked pictures of her child on the dark web has been postponed to next month.

The will matter resume on 8 December.

The mother was arrested in July for allegedly selling naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web.

The FBI had picked up her activity on the internet and she was then traced via geotagging by a US Homeland Security agent posing as a buyer.

The woman cannot be named to protect her daughter's identity.