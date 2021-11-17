Bureau of Market Research: Black Friday this year is longer, better than in 2020

Bureau of Market Research said as far as an increase in sales was concerned, their research showed that Black Friday 2021 would not be as good as it was in 2019 but it should be better than 2020.

CAPE TOWN - The Bureau of Market Research on Wednesday said consumers were getting an extended period to cash in on Black Friday deals this year.

Black Friday is a US tradition that takes place after the Thanksgiving holiday.

It was first introduced in South Africa in 2014 from 27-29 November, but it's since evolved and now spans almost the entire month.

The bureau's Professor Carel van Aardt explained: “It has actually evolved to 26 days from 3 November to 28 November in 2020 and we have already seen from data that the interesting Black Friday started on 2 November.”

“We’ve seen that interest is widening and the lockdown levels currently at level 1 is lower than the comparative time during 2020. So, these are all good indicators that there will be much more sales on Black Friday.”