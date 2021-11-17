ANC, IFP reach consensus on governance issues, but still no coalition

While addressing the media at their Durban offices, party president Velenkosini Hlabisa said following talks from both parties at national level an agreement was reached.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) have reached a consensus on governance issues, but the party maintains it will not be going to coalition with the ANC.

While addressing the media at their Durban offices on Wednesday, party president Velenkosini Hlabisa said following talks from both parties at national level, an agreement was reached.

Hlabisa said where the IFP had more seats, it would govern alone and where the ANC had more seats, it would govern alone.

He said both parties would support the principle of both of them becoming the government and official oppositions.

“Where the IFP has the most seats, despite no outright majority, the IFP will form the municipal government. Reciprocally, where the ANC has the most seats, despite no outright majority, the ANC will form the municipal government.”