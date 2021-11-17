3 suspects linked to VBS Mutual Bank scandal granted bail

The trio, which includes a former municipal manager of the Fetakgomo-Greater Tubatse Local Municipality, a former CFO and a private business owner, were arrested at their homes in Pretoria on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Three suspects linked to the VBS scandal have been granted R50,000 bail in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

They face charges relating to the alleged irregular investment of R230 million of the municipality's money into the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

The money was paid in five portions between November 2016 and February 2018 - none of it was ever paid back to the municipality.

The accused face charges which include contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act, fraud and money laundering.

They are expected back in court in March next year.