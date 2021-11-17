17 injured in taxi, bakkie collision in Eikenhof

Seventeen people have been hurt, four of them critically in an accident on the R554 in Eikenhof.

JOHANNESBURG - In the south of Johannesburg, 17 people have been hurt, four of them critically in an accident on the R554 in Eikenhof.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Wednesday morning and found a taxi had collided with a bakkie.

Two patients were stuck inside the bakkie while two others were trapped in the taxi.

They were freed and taken to hospitals for further treatment.

Police are investigating the accident.