11-year-old boy electrocuted by an illegal connection in Orange Farm

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday said an 11-year-old boy from Orange Farm was electrocoated after coming into contact with an illegal electricity connection in the Tjovitjo informal settlement.

It’s understood a group of boys were swimming in a pool of water next to the railway line, when one of them made contact with open wires on the ground.

The boy's brother then carried his body to the Golden Highway where Gauteng emergency services declared him dead on the scene.

The utility's provincial spokesperson Amanda Baanyang said: “It is concerning to us that it is mostly children who fall victim to these acts of criminality. These illegal connections are unsafe and they do not only risk injury to those connecting them but to others in the vicinity.”