Witness at July unrest inquiry calls for accountability for Phoenix violence

The South African Human Rights Commission is holding the hearings to probe what happened in various communities in KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN - A witness to the July riots and looting and subsequent vigilante attacks has called on those responsible to admit their wrongdoings.

Thirty-six people were killed in the Phoenix area alone - allegedly the victims of racially motivated vigilantes.

Chris Biyela told the story of how he survived an attack in the days following the looting.

He said his attackers were Indian: “But what we see is this very same arrogance where they make themselves proud and spit in the face of the bereaving families.”

Biyela said the there needed to be acknowledgement that people were targeted, attacked and killed in Phoenix not because they were doing anything wrong, but because of the colour of their skin.

He acknowledges that not all Indian people are racist but told the enquiry social cohesion would never be effective if the Indian community did not see their wrongdoings in this regard.

