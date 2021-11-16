'We're going to teach them a lesson': EFF shuns ANC on coalitions

EFF leader Julius Malema said the final straw that caused the collapse in talks with the ANC was the party’s failure to discuss cardinal pillars of the EFF.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said coalition talks with the African National Congress (ANC) collapsed after they failed to reach a consensus on key pillars.

The party has been giving an update on Tuesday on its negotiations with several parties.

The EFF received 10.31% of the national vote at the recent local government elections, which places it in strategic kingmaker positions in some municipalities.

“What broke the deal with the EFF and ANC is that they were not bringing anything but positions. No issues. We want issues on the table that are going to resolve problems of all South Africans."

But in a letter seen by Eyewitness News, the ANC said it wished to explore a possible partnership with the red berets due to the areas of commonality between the parties.

Malema, however, said they would work to destabilise the ANC across the country.

“There's nowhere where the EFF is going to vote with the ANC. We are going to disrupt them to teach them a lesson. The EFF is not voting with anyone in Gqeberha. We are not going to vote with any racist either."

He has accused the ANC of bringing juniors to the coalition negotiations and prioritising its own

interest.