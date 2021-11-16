WC police deal illicit drug trade major blow with major weekend seizures
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have made major weekend drug busts, seizing illegal substances with an estimated street value of more than R4 million.
They swooped on venues in the Boland and central Karoo over the weekend.
This led to the arrests of two men who're now facing drug dealing charges.
That same day, officers were also busy with an operation on the N1 just outside Beaufort West.
They pulled over a passenger bus that was travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town.
With the help of a sniffer dog, they found two bags containing mandrax tablets worth an estimated R600,000.
The police's Malcolm Poje said that a 25-year-old Joburg woman was apprehended.
The previous day, officers searched another passenger bus travelling to Cape Town.
They found more than 62 kilograms of dagga worth about R150,000.
And although no arrests were made during this bust, police believe the illicit drug trade has been dealt a blow.