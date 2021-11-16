Go

WC police deal illicit drug trade major blow with major weekend seizures

In the biggest single bust of the weekend, police officers conducting an operation along the N1 highway pulled over a truck in Worcester. Upon searching the cargo section, officers discovered a sizeable consignment of tik worth more than R4 million.

This led to the arrests of two men who're now facing drug dealing charges.

That same day, officers were also busy with an operation on the N1 just outside Beaufort West.

They pulled over a passenger bus that was travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

With the help of a sniffer dog, they found two bags containing mandrax tablets worth an estimated R600,000.

The police's Malcolm Poje said that a 25-year-old Joburg woman was apprehended.

The previous day, officers searched another passenger bus travelling to Cape Town.

They found more than 62 kilograms of dagga worth about R150,000.

And although no arrests were made during this bust, police believe the illicit drug trade has been dealt a blow.

