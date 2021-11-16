WC police deal illicit drug trade big blow with major weekend seizures

In the biggest single bust of the weekend, police officers conducting an operation along the N1 highway pulled over a truck in Worcester. Upon searching the cargo section, officers discovered a sizeable consignment of tik worth more than R4 million.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have made major weekend drug busts, seizing illegal substances with an estimated street value of more than R4 million.

They swooped on venues in the Boland and central Karoo over the weekend.

In the biggest single bust of the weekend, police officers conducting an operation along the N1 highway pulled over a truck in Worcester.

Upon searching the cargo section, officers discovered a sizeable consignment of tik worth more than R4 million.

This led to the arrests of two men who're now facing drug dealing charges.