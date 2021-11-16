Two people hospitalised following violent protests near Rosslyn in Tshwane

Emergency services found a vehicle, two trucks and a bus set alight on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been taken to hospital following violent protests in Tshwane near Rosslyn, with one man suffering third-degree burns.

It's not yet clear what the community is protesting about.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said that one of the drivers was sent to hospital after sustaining serious burns.

Mabaso said that another man who suffered minor injuries was assaulted by protesters and had also been taken to hospital.

"Because it's a major road, I would assume that those vehicles were passing through that particular area. At the moment, there is no clear information from the emergency services as to what those vehicles were doing around that area."