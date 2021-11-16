Three changes in Springbok starting team to face England

Victory for the Springboks over a strong England team will see the South Africans retain the No.1 spot on the world rankings.

CAPE TOWN - Handré Pollard, Cobus Reinach and Lood de Jager will start for the Springboks in their final Test of the Outgoing Tour against England on Saturday.

All three have been drafted into the team as rotational switches with Elton Jantjies and Herschel Jantjies joining Franco Mostert on the replacements bench. South Africa beat Scotland 30-15 last weekend and will look to carry that momentum into their final match on tour, which happens to be a repeat of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. The Boks came out on top in that game against England with a memorable 32-12 win in Japan.

On the selection this week, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said: “England will pose different threats to Scotland, and with that in mind, we have decided to start with Handré, Cobus and Lood.

“Elton, Herschel and Franco have shown that they can inject energy and ignite a spark on attack off the bench, which will be handy against an English outfit that we know will be highly charged up for this match.”

Victory for the Springboks over a strong England team will not only see the South Africans retain the No.1 spot on the world rankings, it will also mark their first unbeaten Castle Lager Outgoing Tour since 2013 and wrap up a successful COVID hit season for the world champions with nine victories in 13 Test matches.

Nienaber anticipates an epic battle between the teams: “England have made it clear that they’ll come hard at us in this match, and with a few British & Irish Lions players in their midst, home ground advantage and a new record of eight wins in a row against Australia adding to their motivation this weekend, so we know it will be a hard grind.

“That said, we will enter the match equally motivated, especially with the opportunity to retain our status as the top team in the world for a third successive season and winning all three matches in the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour for the first time in eight years being a real prospect.”

He added: that “This has been arguably the most challenging season for a Springbok team yet due to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to finish off the year with a victory against England would be a fantastic reward for the team.”

Andrew Brace (Ireland) has been appointed the match referee and he will be assisted by Angus Gardner (Australia) and Frank Murphy (Ireland), while his Irish compatriot Brian MacNeice will be on Television Match Official duty.

Springbok starting team:

15 Willie le Roux

14 Jesse Kriel

13. Lukhanyo Am

12 Damian de Allende

11 Makazole Mapimpi

10 Handré Pollard

9 Cobus Reinach

8 Duane Vermeulen

7 Kwagga Smith

6 Siya Kolisi

5 Lood de Jager

4 Eben Etzebeth

3 Trevor Nyakane

2 Bongi Mbonambi

1 Ox Nché

Replacements:

16 Malcolm Marx,

17 Steven Kitshoff,

18 Vincent Koch,

19 Franco Mostert,

20 Jasper Wiese,

21 Herschel Jantjies,

22 Elton Jantjies,

23 Frans Steyn