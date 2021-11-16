There's no water crisis in SA but use water sparingly - Water Minister Mchunu

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu was speaking at press briefing on Monday updating on a major maintenance operation by Rand Water.

JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Minister said that there was no water crisis in South Africa, but he was still asking citizens to use water sparingly because demand outweighs supply.

It's been warning that large areas of the nation's economic hub may be without water as those operations progress.

Minister Mchunu seized the opportunity at Monday's briefing to give an update on water challenges in other parts of the country.

"The Noordgesig pipe that will supply water from the Orange River to Gqeberha is going to be under way, phase 1 is done, completed. Phase 2 is done, completed. What we need to do now is phase 3 so that the whole

of Gqeberha gets a clean supply of water."

And as for the maintenance project that threatens to leave vast portions of Johannesburg without water, he said that they were monitoring the process as workers tackled key infrastructure located in Vereeniging.

Mchunu said that although the maintenance could cause inconvenience, it was part of their commitment to timeously address all water problems in the country whether they crop up in rural or urban areas.

