The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

On EWN.co.za this morning, the Water and Sanitation Minister claims there's no water crisis in South Africa but he's still asking citizens to use water sparingly, warning that demand outweighs supply. Senzo Mchunu has given an update on a major maintenance operation by Rand Water. It's been warning that large areas of Gauteng, the country's economic hub, may be without water as operations progress. Rand Water says it's confident that it has done its sums right and there's enough water in its reserves to minimise the impact of a major maintenance operation. The utility is working on major infrastructure located in Vereeniging linked to its ongoing augmentation process. Last week it warned that this maintenance might have a knock-on effect in large parts of Johannesburg, causing low pressure or water cuts.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is expected to give updates this morning on progress in its coalition talks. Leaders of political parties met in Sandton yesterday… aiming to hammer out deals in in the key hung metros of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. They're chasing a tight deadline. And major parties are expected to give updates on these talks this week as the pressure mounts for them to form working governments.

The SA Human Rights Commission is planning to conduct in loco inspections in Pietermaritzburg and Phonenix tomorrow. That's after harrowing evidence from community members in the area, detailing their experiences of the July looting and violence and the subsequent fallout.

A former Gauteng Health Department official has told the High Court in Pretoria he cannot take sole responsibility for the disastrous implementation of the Life Esidimeni project. Levy Mosenogi was the man tasked with leading the project to relocate almost 2,000 psychiatric patients to various NGOs in 2016. He's been under cross-examination to determine who's to blame for the deaths of more than 140 of these vulnerable patients.

The president is hoping a trade show in Durban will ignite continental business dealings and foster greater unity. Cyril Ramaphosa opened the Intra-African Trade Fair at the Durban International Convention Centre yesterday. Business people from African countries will gather for the event this week.

There's been a significant decrease in our daily COVID casualty report. 136 tests came back positive over the past 24-hour cycle. Sadly, 5 deaths were also recorded over that same time frame, taking our official death toll to 89,489. We've passed the 24 million mark in terms of vaccines administered so far in the country, however, many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer jabs. Government had set the target of inoculating at least 30 million people by the end of the year.

A Northern Cape woman who masterminded the killing of her hotelier husband has been slapped with a hefty prison sentence after pleading guilty to murder. Suretha Brits also yesterday pleaded guilty to robbery with aggravating circumstances. She was arrested several months after the body of Leon Brits was found floating in a swimming pool at one of their properties in October last year. The 41-year-old Poffadder hotelier had been stabbed to death.

A sex trafficking investigation has led to the arrests of a church apostle and a woman who have already made their first appearance in the Zwelitsha Magistrates Court. 52-year-old Lonwabo Tede and Vuyolethu Namba were cornered over the weekend. In September last year, the Hawks started looking into a case involving vulnerable people who'd allegedly been sexually abused and trafficked from various areas in both the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape. They're believed to have been taken to Tede's church.

Western Cape police have made major weekend drug busts, seizing illegal substances with an estimated street value of more than R4 million. They swooped on venues in the Boland and central Karoo over the weekend.

In international news, Cuban security forces foiled a planned mass protest on Monday, with police flooding Havana's streets and prominent dissidents arrested or confined to their homes to prevent them from staging the banned rights gathering.

Relentless rain battered Canada's Pacific coast on Monday, forcing a town's evacuation and trapping motorists as mudslides, rocks and debris were washed across major highways.

