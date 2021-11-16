Suretha Brits handed 25-year term for masterminding hotelier husband's murder

She was arrested several months after the body of Leon Brits was found floating in a swimming pool at one of their properties in October last year.

CAPE TOWN - A Northern Cape woman accused of being the mastermind behind the killing of her hotelier husband has been slapped with a hefty prison sentence after pleading guilty to murder.

Suretha Brits also on Monday pleaded guilty to a count of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

She was arrested several months after the body of Leon Brits was found floating in a swimming pool at one of their properties in October last year.

The 41-year-old Poffadder hotelier had been stabbed to death.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Mojalefa Senokoatsane: "The High Court sitting in Upington has sentenced Suretha to 25 years for murder as well 15 years for robbery. The charge of 15 years will run concurrently with that of murder."

Brits' two co-accused, Amatle Bareki and Enrich Williams, are set to go on trial on 22nd November in the Circuit High Court in Upington.

The men face several charges, including the murder of Leon Brits and robbery with aggravating circumstances.