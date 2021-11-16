Rand Water confident it has enough reserves to minimise impact of maintenance

The utility is working on major infrastructure located in Vereeniging, linked to its ongoing augmentation process. Last week, it warned that this maintenance might have a knock-on effect on large parts of Johannesburg, causing low pressure or water cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said that it was confident that it had done its sums right and that there was enough water in its reserves to minimise the impact of a major maintenance operation.

On Sunday, many Gauteng residents had started filling buckets and containers in preparation for possible water cuts due to the ongoing maintenance.

But by Monday night, Rand Water said that its reserves had ensured that no water cuts were reported in the Gauteng area.

CEO Sipho Mosai: "We ensured that we have sufficient water in the system. Should any of those happen, we can continue a little longer with what we have."

He said that they were hoping that the maintenance was completed on time but that may not be the case.

"What may happen, we are dealing with engineering here. We may struggle with the alignment, it may take us longer than we want. We may struggle with the welding but with our experience, we should be able to complete it on time."

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu said that his department would evaluate the quality of the water once the Rand Water maintenance process was completed.

