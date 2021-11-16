Ramaphosa hopes Intra Africa Trade Fair will ignite continental dealings President Cyril Ramaphosa is looking to the Intra Africa Trade Fair to foster better relations between African nations. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Intra-African Trade Fair DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is hoping that a trade show in Durban will ignite continental business dealings and foster greater unity. The president on Monday officially opened the Intra-African Trade Fair at the Durban International Convention Centre. Various business people from African countries will gather for the event this week. WATCH: Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa visiting his countrys business stands at the Exhibition Centre. #IATF2021 pic.twitter.com/PMNjh1ZjjG EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2021

It’s meant to be part marketplace, part meeting place but President Cyril Ramaphosa is hoping that the event will be more than that.

He is looking to it to foster better relations between African nations.

"It is about connecting countries. It is about connecting people as well. It brings together governments".

The COVID-19 pandemic, its associated lockdowns and the global slowdown has hit Africa hard and businesses and traders from across the continent who’re in Durban this week are hoping this event will kickstart their enterprises.

The Trade Fair is hosting 55 countries exhibitors and delegates and runs until Sunday.

