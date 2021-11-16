Ramaphosa declares mourning period in honour of FW de Klerk

Ramaphosa directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast from sunset on Wednesday until the evening of Sunday, 21 November.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa declared on Tuesday that the national flag be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for South Africa's last apartheid president, FW de Klerk.

De Klerk, who was also a deputy president in the government of national unity under Nelson Mandela, died on Thursday, 11 November 2021, after an extended illness. He was 85-years-old.

Ramaphosa directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast from sunset on Wednesday until the evening of Sunday, 21 November.

The FW de Klerk Foundation announced that the cremation and funeral of De Klerk would take place in a private ceremony for family members on Sunday, 21 November 2021.

The government will at a future date host a state memorial service in remembrance of De Klerk.

Government consulted the De Klerk family and the FW de Klerk Foundation as part of preparing for this event in which government leaders, leaders of political parties and representatives of civil society will participate.