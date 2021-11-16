Patriotic Alliance strikes a national deal with ANC: ‘They treat us like equals’

Through power-sharing agreements, the party managed to secure two MMC seats in the Rand West Municipality and another two in the City of Joburg.

JOHANNESBURG - After clenching several municipal mayoral council positions in Gauteng, the Patriotic Alliance on Tuesday said the African National Congress (ANC) was the only party that respected smaller oppositions in their coalition negotiations.

Through power-sharing agreements, the party managed to secure two MMC seats in the Rand West Municipality and another two in the City of Joburg.

The party's leader Gayton McKenzie on Tuesday said they had been clear about their governance goals from day one.

“We said to them, as the Patriotic Alliance, we won two MMC positions in Johannesburg where we have eight seats in Johannesburg and one seat in Tshwane. We sat down with the ANC and struck a national deal, so the PA has a national footprint.”

He said they made the same proposal to the Democratic Alliance and other opposition parties but were met with infighting and disrespected.

“I must add, the ANC treats us all like equals and not with the disrespect smaller parties get treated with.”