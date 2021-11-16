Night Embassy Ambassadors announce artist line-up for Queertopia event

The lineup for the three-day Queertopia event will feature Moonchild Sanelly, DBN Gogo, Nonku Phiri, Buhlebendalo and more between 18 to 20 November at Constitution Hill, Braamfontein.

JOHANNESBURG - Night Embassy JHB Ambassadors are exploring new directions in nightlife culture at their November and December residencies.

Night Embassy Johannesburg by Jägermeister is a residency programme centred around 'Freiraum', a space for unbridled self-expression and unlimited creativity.

This week the residency's offering is Queertopia by Other Village People.

The three-day lineup will feature Moonchild Sanelly, DBN Gogo, Nonku Phiri, Buhlebendalo and more between 18 to 20 November at Constitution Hill, Braamfontein.

Other Village People is made up of event producer and DJ, Andiswa Dlamini (AN.D), as well as cultural worker and curator, Kefiloe Siwisa.

”Queertopia is a reimagining of a country, a new world order that normalises and celebrates our differences as if it’s always been that way,” Siwisa said. "The people are the centre of Queertopia. Imagine what the world would feel like if it were designed by and for queer communities,” said Dlamini.

Since 2016, Other Village People have been creating experiences for "LGBTQIA+ communities to feel liberated, to live in the truest reflection of self, to connect, to celebrate and find their tribe,” said Dlamini.

Other Village People have two queer-focused platforms; SSS (Same-Sex Saturday), a party space that runs in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban as well as Grounded, an intimate series of alternative experiences from hikes to dinners and everything in between.

Siwisa explained that Other Village People was created because in South Africa “there is a lack of safer spaces that prioritise LGBTQIA+ communities and within the prevailing heteronormative constructs, LGBTQIA+ are often faced with discrimination, microaggressions and even hate crimes.”

Already shifting creative spaces in the city through their projects and communities, the four Ambassadors of the Night have received a major boost to their practices as well as financial support for Night Embassy Johannesburg.

They are recipients of mentorship from the Night Embassy Creative Board, as well as the production and infrastructural support needed to enable them to create fresh new directions in Joburg’s nightlife.

Get your ticket by logging onto:

Tickets are available on: www.night-embassy.co.za.