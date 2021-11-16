Malema: EFF will now focus on coalition talks with ActionSA

The picture became muddier on Tuesday afternoon, with EFF leader Julius Malema ruling out any possibility of partnering with the ANC.

JOHANNEBSURG - As the coalition quickstep continues, there’s still no clear picture of who will govern some of the nation’s biggest and most important metros.

The picture became muddier on Tuesday afternoon, with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema ruling out any possibility of partnering with the African National Congress (ANC).

Malema said he had talks with the ANC, ActionSA, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and other smaller parties over the last week.

Malema has listed the party’s non-negotiable cardinal pillars which they have been taking into coalition talks with various parties.

“And understanding that the EFF should exclusively govern in all municipalities in exchange of others and when this happens, there should be an agreement on oversight functions given to the coalition partners.”

He said the ANC had not been able to agree to even the “simplest” of these.

Malema has ruled out the reopening of talks with the ANC, saying they were focusing instead on ActionSA.

He said at his ideological core, Herman Mashaba agreed with the EFF: “We have not moved away from ActionSA, they left us on the table and we are still there. They know where to find us, we have not shut the doors. If the man wants to come, then let him come and talk to us, we have no problem.”

At the same time, Malema said the EFF has reached sufficient consensus with the IFP to collaborate in many hung municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

WATCH: ‘There will be no re-election’: EFF on coalition talks