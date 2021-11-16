July unrest hearing: Witness says there was no massacre in Phoenix

While giving testimony about what transpired in his community in July, Sham Maharaj said that while people were killed in Phoenix, it didn't amount to a massacre.

DURBAN - A witness at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)'s investigative hearings into the July unrest said on Tuesday that the Phoenix violence, which claimed 36 lives, did not amount to a massacre.

Sham Maharaj was in the witness seat on day two of the hearings in Durban.

He said the media and politicians introduced the word "massacre".

"The massacre thing got coined by the media, certain opportunistic politicians and so on. That's my view. If you prefer to call it a massacre, so be it," he said.

Maharaj said a massacre is what happened in Marikana in 2012, where 34 miners were killed by police.

Hearings will continue until December.