Go

July unrest hearing: Witness says there was no massacre in Phoenix

While giving testimony about what transpired in his community in July, Sham Maharaj said that while people were killed in Phoenix, it didn't amount to a massacre.

FILE: Community members hold weapons as they stand at a road block in Phoenix Township, North Durban, on 15 July 2021 to prevent looters from reaching the community. Picture: GUILLEM SARTORIO/AFP
FILE: Community members hold weapons as they stand at a road block in Phoenix Township, North Durban, on 15 July 2021 to prevent looters from reaching the community. Picture: GUILLEM SARTORIO/AFP
42 minutes ago

DURBAN - A witness at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)'s investigative hearings into the July unrest said on Tuesday that the Phoenix violence, which claimed 36 lives, did not amount to a massacre.

Sham Maharaj was in the witness seat on day two of the hearings in Durban.

READ MORE:

- WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of SAHRC inquest into July riots

- SAHRC: July riots probe inquisitorial not prosecutorial

While giving testimony about what transpired in his community in July, Maharaj said that while people were killed in Phoenix, it didn't amount to a massacre.

He said the media and politicians introduced the word "massacre".

"The massacre thing got coined by the media, certain opportunistic politicians and so on. That's my view. If you prefer to call it a massacre, so be it," he said.

Maharaj said a massacre is what happened in Marikana in 2012, where 34 miners were killed by police.

Hearings will continue until December.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA