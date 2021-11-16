July riots probe: SAHRC planning in loco inspections in PMB, Phoenix

The hearing continues on Tuesday morning, with more witnesses set to testify, including from community members from Zwelitsha, Amawoti, Bambai and Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is planning to conduct inspections in loco in Pietermaritzburg and Phonenix on Wednesday.

That’s after harrowing evidence from community members in the area, detailing their experiences of the July looting and violence and the subsequent fallout.

Late on Monday, Pietermaritzburg activist Roshan Jainath broke down as he described the losses suffered by residents, explaining in detail how he saw the body of a woman who had been lying on the streets for seven hours.

He said that there had always been tensions between community members in informal settlements and those in nearby suburbs but what they experienced in July was inconceivable.

"This community lost everything. When they burned those houses, the meagre possessions, their food or whatever food they had was burned. They were left with nothing. the nothing thing they were left with was what they were wearing," he said.

