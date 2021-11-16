Ipid investigating police conduct after guest shot at Muldersdrift lodge

A video of the graphic shooting has gone viral. In the footage, the man can be seen fetching a gun and cocking it during a heated argument with police officers.

JOHANNESBURG - Police watchdog the, Independent Police Investigating Directorate (Ipid), is investigating SAPS conduct after an officer shot a Pretoria man in the head during an altercation at a lodge in Muldersdrift, leaving him in a coma.

Over the weekend, police were called to the lodge after an argument broke out with the man and staff members.

A video of the graphic shooting has gone viral. In the footage, the man can be seen fetching a gun and cocking it during a heated argument with police officers.

He assaulted a policewoman and continuously dared her colleagues to shoot him. The scene culminated with an officer opening fire.

"I'm ashamed of you, I'm sorry to say. I'm asking you to leave, I'm asking you if or when or what. Take a gun, shoot me, shoot me," said the man in the video clip.

The man, dressed in what appears to be blue underpants and a head wrap, gestured for the officers to leave with one hand while he used the other to threaten them with a loaded gun, daring police to shoot him during a heated argument in which he called them "cowards" while swearing at them multiple times.

A scuffle broke out and the man was shot in the head by one of the policemen.

Ipid's Grace Langa said that they were investigating the shooting.

"He even took out a firearm showing it to the police that he can kill whoever he wanted. One of the bullets fell on the ground, he picked it up took it back to the drawer of his bed. In fact, the guest had two firearms."

The man is in hospital in a coma and is also under investigation for pointing a firearm at the police.