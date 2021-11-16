IEC to approach Parly to discuss automated ballot capturing, counting

Parliamentarians have on Tuesday grilled the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) about failures during the recent local government elections and why scores of voters were turned away.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) admits it’s fallen behind global counterparts in terms of running elections and using automation to capture ballots.

Briefing the home affairs committee on its annual report, the IEC said it was working on improving before the next elections.

The IEC said it would be approaching Parliament next year to discuss the issue of automated ballot capturing and counting.

IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini said this would ensure votes were counted more quickly and accurately.

He said other countries had moved ahead of South Africa in this regard.

“The counting processes are manual and then there is auditing and transmission. Those also take a lot of time and if we look at where we are compared to our counterparts in the world, we as South Africa have fallen behind.”

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said officials had to resort to manual counting in the recent elections.

While the IEC has achieved a clean audit, members of the committee have raised a number of concerns about system glitches and voters being turned away.